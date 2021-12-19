×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | russia | swiss | extradite | businessman | Vladislav Klyushin

Swiss Extradite Kremlin-Linked Russian Businessman to United States

Swiss Extradite Kremlin-Linked Russian Businessman to United States
Russian leader Vladimir Putin (AP)

Sunday, 19 December 2021 06:25 AM

Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said, a move Russia said was part of an ongoing hunt for Russians by Washington.

U.S. police officers accompanied him from Zurich on a flight to the United States, where he faces insider trading charges, the ministry said in a statement.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March, following a request from U.S. authorities, which officially asked for his extradition in April.

Russia said it was deeply disappointed with the Swiss decision and Klyushin's hasty extradition.

"We are forced to state that we are dealing with another episode in Washington's ongoing hunt for Russian citizens in third countries," the TASS news agency cited Vladimir Khokhlov, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Switzerland, as saying on Sunday.

Klyushin is accused of insider trading worth tens of millions of dollars with several accomplices, the Swiss ministry said.

The businessman owns M13, a Russian company that offers media monitoring as well as cyber-security services. Its website says its services are used by the Russian presidential administration and government.

Klyushin's appeal against the extradition was dismissed by the Swiss federal court on Dec. 10.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said, a move Russia said was part of an ongoing hunt for Russians by Washington. U.S. police officers accompanied him from...
russia, swiss, extradite, businessman, Vladislav Klyushin
200
2021-25-19
Sunday, 19 December 2021 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved