Putin: Russia Tested Poseidon Nuclear-Capable Super Torpedo

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday that Russia has successfully tested its Poseidon nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable underwater drone — a weapon he said is unmatched in both speed and depth and "cannot be intercepted."

Speaking while meeting with Russian soldiers wounded in the Ukraine war, Putin said the test took place Tuesday and marked the first time Poseidon had operated under nuclear power. The trial, he said, confirmed both a successful launch from a carrier submarine and the sustained operation of its compact nuclear power unit.

"For the first time, we managed not only to launch it from its carrier submarine but also to activate its nuclear power unit, allowing the vehicle to operate for a certain period of time," Putin said.

"In terms of speed and operating depth, there is nothing like this unmanned vehicle anywhere in the world — and it's unlikely that anything similar will appear in the near future. There is no way to intercept it."

According to Putin, the Poseidon's nuclear reactor is about "100 times smaller" than those used on submarines, while the power of its warhead "significantly exceeds" that of Russia's most advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (also known by its NATO designation, Satan II).

Russian media reports have described Poseidon as an autonomous underwater drone capable of triggering radioactive ocean swells to devastate coastal cities and infrastructure.

With nuclear propulsion providing virtually unlimited range, the drone is believed to reach speeds of up to 124 miles per hour — considerably faster than existing torpedoes or warships — and to dive deeper than conventional naval weapons, making detection and interception difficult.

Putin called the test "a huge success," saying it reflected Russia's technological advances and its determination to deter outside threats.

The Russian leader's remarks came just days after he hailed a separate successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile.

Russia's top military officer, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, told Putin that the Oct. 21 test was "a complete success," covering 8,680 miles during a 15-hour flight powered by nuclear fuel while performing multiple evasive maneuvers.

Putin said the Burevestnik's miniature reactor — "1,000 times smaller than one on a submarine" — starts within minutes, compared with the hours required for standard naval reactors. He called the design an "engineering breakthrough and a huge achievement."

Both weapons, first unveiled in Putin's 2018 state-of-the-nation address, form part of Russia's expanding arsenal of next-generation strategic systems that the Kremlin says can outmatch Western defenses.

Moscow has portrayed them as a direct response to the United States' withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2001 and the subsequent development of a U.S. missile defense shield, which Russian officials fear could undermine the nuclear balance.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has repeatedly emphasized its nuclear capabilities. Putin and his aides have said such systems ensure that Moscow can retaliate even if most of its arsenal were destroyed in a first strike.

Putin's renewed focus on nuclear messaging comes as relations with Washington remain tense.

The Kremlin has framed the recent weapons tests as a signal of strength amid new U.S. sanctions announced by President Donald Trump, who has also postponed a planned Budapest summit with Putin.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.