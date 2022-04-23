Leading Russian TV Anchor: War With NATO Soon

A Russia television host is talking about "starting to wage war" with NATO countries for the supplying of lethal aid to Ukraine, a message that Vladimir Putin had threatened at the start of the "special military operation."

"Ukrainians alone are no longer enough," Vladimir Solovyov said on his self-titled show on Russia-1, according to a translation. "Now they're talking about NATO countries supplying de facto their own weapons. We'll see not only NATO weapons being drawn into this, but also their operators. De facto, we're starting to wage war against NATO countries."

Putin had threatened countries that sought to "interfere" with its invasion of Ukraine would face consequences. NATO countries, including the United States have pumped billions into Ukraine to help Ukraine defend itself against an invasion that has cost countless civilian and military lives.

The Russia TV host even talked about the targeting of "civilians of NATO countries."

"We'll be grinding up NATO's war machine, as well as civilians of NATO countries when this operation concludes," Solovyov continued. "NATO will have to ask itself: 'Do we have what we need to defend ourselves; do we have the people to defend ourselves?'

"And there will be no mercy."

Solovyov, responding to reports of worldwide contempt for Russia's aggression, suggesting Putin and his troops will have "to act much more harshly."

"Not only Ukraine will have to be denazified," Solovyov concluded. "The war against Europe and the world is developing a more specific outline.

"Which means we will have to act differently and to act much more harshly."