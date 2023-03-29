×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | spy | johns hopkins | sergey cherkasov

Report: Russian Spy Posed as Student in D.C.

By    |   Wednesday, 29 March 2023 12:11 PM EDT

The Justice Department recently filed a federal indictment against a man who allegedly posed as a Brazilian student at Johns Hopkins University while working as a Russian spy, The Washington Post reported.

According to the State Department, CIA, and allied intelligence agencies, a Russian intelligence operative named Sergey Cherkasov posed as a Brazilian student under the name Victor Muller Ferreira and gained admission to Johns Hopkins University as a graduate student in 2018. 

Cherkasov then spent two years in Washington, D.C., where he reported to his superiors about the response of senior federal officials to Russia's military buildup before the invasion of Ukraine, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by the Post.

Cherkasov was arrested last April in Brazil. Authorities report that significant evidence was discovered on his computer and other electronic devices, including communications with his superiors in Russia, records of illegal money transfers, and an error-filled personal history for his fake identity.

Russia has denied the allegations that Cherkasov was working as a spy, claiming that he was instead a third identity who is said to be a wanted heroin trafficker.

Cherkasov's attorney denied the Post's request for comment, saying that his client "doesn't want to talk with any journalists."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Justice Department recently filed a federal indictment against a man who allegedly posed as a Brazilian student at Johns Hopkins University while working as a Russian spy, The Washington Post reported.
russia, spy, johns hopkins, sergey cherkasov
203
2023-11-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved