Report: Russian Soldiers Shooting Themselves in Legs to Avoid Fighting

Invading Russian forces have become so demoralized, they are shooting themselves in the legs with Ukrainian ammunition to avoid further fighting, the U.S. Sun is reporting.

The outlet said that the Russian troops look for Ukrainian ammunition to use so they can receive medical treatment without it appearing as if their wounds are self-inflicted.

A conversation between Russian soldiers was intercepted by Belarusian media outlet NEXTA, according to the Sun. One Russian soldier is reportedly heard saying: "They've been shooting at us for 14 days. We're scared. We're stealing food, breaking into houses. We're killing civilians.

"Russian officers shoot themselves in the legs to go home. There are corpses everywhere."

NEXTA tweeted on Thursday: “Another intercepted conversation ... shows how demoralized and broken the invader army is: #Russian occupiers look for ‘#Ukrainian ammunition’ to shoot themselves in the legs and go to the hospital."

Newsweek reported late last month that captured Russian soldiers say they do not want war and wish to go home according to a translation of a viral video.

One Russian soldier reportedly says in the video: "We were told we were being sent for training at first, but we were put on the frontline. People were demoralized and didn't want to go, but they said you will become public enemies. We do not want this war. We just want to go home, and we want peace."