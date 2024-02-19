Russia Security Council Chief Blames 'Chaos' on West

Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, eyed as a potential successor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, blamed the West for the "general chaos" in the region and in the Middle East and foreshadowed more conflicts to Russia's neighbors in the South Caucasus due to the "goals" of the West.

Patrushev made the remarks Friday in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, during a meeting of security council chiefs on Afghan issues, Newsweek reported Monday.

"Our meeting is taking place against the backdrop of an unprecedented aggravation of the international situation. The reason for this is the West's desire to maintain its dominance in world affairs at any cost," Patrushev said, according to Newsweek. "At the same time, Washington is confident that, in conditions of general chaos, it is more convenient to do this. To achieve their goals, Westerners are ready to do anything."

In addition to blaming the United States and the West for having to invade Ukraine, the Kremlin's chief talking point, Patrushev said the next hot spot could be in the Caucasus, the region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, where he said the West is trying to "shake up the situation."

At issue is the exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians five months ago from Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave inside Azerbaijan's borders. Ajerbaijan launched an offensive last fall, what it called "anti-terrorist measures," in Nagorno-Karabakh, predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians, who called the aggression ethnic cleansing.

"We also see the desire of Westerners to shake up the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as to interfere with the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, which has led to an aggravation of the situation in these regions," Patrushev said, according to Newsweek.

Patrushev, Putin's oldest ally who is believed to be the mastermind behind the assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin, also said the West's interference in helping Ukraine defeat Russia "didn't work out."

Patrushev and Putin served in the KGB together.