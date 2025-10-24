WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | sanctions | oil

Kremlin: Russia Analyzing Latest Sanctions, Will Act in Own Interests

Friday, 24 October 2025 07:16 AM EDT

Russia is analyzing the latest Western sanctions, and will act according to its interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"At the moment, we are analyzing the sanctions that have been defined and announced, and, of course, we will do what best suits our interests," Peskov told reporters.

"That's the main thing in our actions. We are acting primarily not against someone else, we are acting for our own benefit. That's what we will be doing."

The United States this week imposed sanctions on Russia's largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, and EU countries approved a 19th package of sanctions on Moscow for its war against Ukraine that included a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


