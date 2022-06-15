×
Tags: russia | sanctions | consumers | inflation

Newsweek: Russian Consumers Feel Less Pressure Than Americans

Prices are advertised outside of a grocery store along a busy shopping street in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 June 2022 06:45 PM

Russian consumers are feeling less pain than Americans even amidst a series of pullbacks from Western companies along with accompanying sanctions, Newsweek reports.

Iakov Yakubovich, head of Moscow's Tsverskoy Municipal District, tells Newsweek that he hasn't "noticed any change in consumer behavior."

"Other than the obvious rise in price of many goods and services," he adds, "there's no difference that's visible to the naked eye."

Yakubovich says that despite inflation and Western sanctions, Moscow has been largely unaffected.

"We recently allocated an 8% increase to the budget for the improvement of public services," Yakubovich added.

"There is a sense that nervousness has increased, that people don't know what the inflation might mean for their savings. But there are very few clear, visible signs that anything is different."

"Alexander," who has asked Newsweek not to use his real name, said he does feel concerned about the quality of available goods.

Alexander, who works as a shipping entrepreneur specializing in transporting goods from China to Russia, he says that "on February 23, the day before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, one U.S. dollar cost 78.6 rubles. Over the next two weeks, the price of a dollar in Russian currency increased dramatically, peaking at 135.8 on March 10. Since then, however, the price of the U.S. dollar has fallen below 60 rubles, a level unseen since March 2018."

The report adds that the Russian Central Bank has so far succeeded in staving off what many in the West thought would be an imminent financial collapse.

Nikolai Topornin, a professor of international finance at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, says that the "ruble is actually stronger than the government would like. For budgetary purposes, they'd actually prefer to collect dollars from oil and gas sales and convert them into rubles at a more favorable rate before paying out pensions and other domestic expenses."

Topornin adds most of the economic pain is being felt by those in the upper class.

"If someone really wants to buy a Mercedes, then it will be much more expensive than it was a few months ago, but as for the milk, eggs, meat, and grain that the mass of regular people buy, inflation is much more mild. People are worse off, but they aren't hungry."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

