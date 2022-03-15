Russia Claims It Has Ordered Sanctions Against Biden, 12 Others

Russia is claiming it has imposed sanctions against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and 11 others, the Russian news agency TASS is reporting.

The announcement of sanctions was made by the Russia Foreign Ministry, according to TASS. No details were provided.

Aside from Biden and Blinken, the others reportedly hit with sanctions are: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan; CIA Director William Burns; Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley; White House press secretary Jen Psaki; National Security Deputy Assistant Daleep Singh; Agency for International Development Director Samantha Power; Biden’s son Hunter; former U.S. secretary of state and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; Treasury Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo; Export-Import Bank Chair Reta Jo Lewis.

TASS reported the Russia Foreign Ministry said the sanctions came "in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation."

President Biden has issued a series of sanctions against Russia and certain individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.