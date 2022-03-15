×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Russia | russia | sanctions | biden | blinken

Russia Claims It Has Ordered Sanctions Against Biden, 12 Others

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 12:26 PM

Russia is claiming it has imposed sanctions against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and 11 others, the Russian news agency TASS is reporting.

The announcement of sanctions was made by the Russia Foreign Ministry, according to TASS. No details were provided.

Aside from Biden and Blinken, the others reportedly hit with sanctions are: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan; CIA Director William Burns; Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley; White House press secretary Jen Psaki; National Security Deputy Assistant Daleep Singh; Agency for International Development Director Samantha Power; Biden’s son Hunter; former U.S. secretary of state and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; Treasury Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo; Export-Import Bank Chair Reta Jo Lewis.

TASS reported the Russia Foreign Ministry said the sanctions came "in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation."

President Biden has issued a series of sanctions against Russia and certain individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia is claiming it has imposed sanctions against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and 11 others, the Russian news agency TASS is reporting.
russia, sanctions, biden, blinken
174
2022-26-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 12:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved