×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | reserves | military | invasion | ukraine | war

Russia Has Begun Mobilization of Reserves

Russia Has Begun Mobilization of Reserves
A Russian military truck painted with the letter Z moves on a road in the Kherson region on May 19, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 29 May 2022 09:55 AM

With its invasion of Ukraine now focused and pummeling the eastern areas, Russia is sending out orders to begin the mobilization of its reserve forces, according to reports.

The Russian general staff has reportedly sent out orders for military districts to train reserve battalions, according to Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) founder Ruslan Leviev.

Approximately 60-70 groups will be comprised of officers, contractors, and reservists, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing Michael Naki's YouTube channel.

The Russian Federation order to general staff, obtained by the CIT's Leviev, was dated May 11, so the mobilization might have already been underway. The battalions have orders from the military districts to conduct 30-day training exercises throughout Russia, according to the report.

The mobilization of these reserve groups is a rotation designed to replace ineffective units already on the ground in Ukraine's contested eastern border regions with Russia, without declaring infusion of forces, according to Leviev.

"Reserve battalions can be formed from officers, contractors not yet participating in the war in Ukraine, as well as reservists who were persuaded to sign a short-term contract," according to Leviev.

Ukrainian general staff have been aware of the ramping up of reservists by Russian forces as the "special military operation" had refocused its efforts away from the central and capital regions of Ukraine to the eastern border and southern Black Sea coastal regions, according to the report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
With its invasion of Ukraine now focused and pummeling the eastern areas, Russia is sending out orders to begin the mobilization of its reserve forces, according to reports.The Russian general staff has reportedly sent out orders for military districts to train reserve...
russia, reserves, military, invasion, ukraine, war
226
2022-55-29
Sunday, 29 May 2022 09:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved