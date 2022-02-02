Putin: US Trying to Draw Russia Into War

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists the United States wants war in Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Putin said the U.S. seeks a military confrontation to use as justification for more sanctions on Russia, according to the BBC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday warned that a Russian invasion would "not be a war between Ukraine and Russia — this would be a war in Europe, a full-scale one."

Putin said Tuesday that Russia remained open for more talks with the West on easing soaring tensions over Ukraine despite the U.S. and its allies having ignored his nation's top security demands.

The Kremlin has demanded guarantees that NATO won't expand to Ukraine, won’t deploy weapons near the Russian border, and will roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Tuesday that the U.S. was "committed to preventing a conflict that is in no one's interest.”

The Spanish newspaper El Pais published what it claims are confidential documents the U.S. and NATO sent to Russia last week. The papers included offers of talks on cutting back on nuclear weapons and trust-building measures in exchange for reducing tensions over Ukraine, BBC said.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on El Pais report, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Russia has moved about 100,000 troops to Ukraine's border in recent weeks.

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday night that he expects Russia to make a move into Ukraine.

"It's looking like they will," Trump told Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I would have said it's not even possible. This is not something that ever would have happened if we were there.

"At a minimum, they're going to negotiate a lot of good stuff. Because, if they don't make a move, [President Joe] Biden will give them everything."