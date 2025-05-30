Russia: No Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting in Turkey

Moscow confirmed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Monday's scheduled war ceasefire talks in Turkey, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has questioned the intentions of Russia and its commitment to peace.

During a visit to Kyiv earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan proposed an in-person meeting in Istanbul between Putin, Zelenskyy, and President Donald Trump. The Kremlin promptly dismissed such a meeting putting any meaningful ceasefire progress in jeopardy.

Ukraine has insisted that Russia provide a promised memorandum clarifying its position on ending the conflict, before the nations meet in person yet Zelenskyy has said Moscow is "doing everything it can to ensure the next possible meeting is fruitless."

"Even the so-called "memorandum," which they promised and allegedly spent over a week preparing – no one has seen it yet," Zelenskyy said on Friday. "It has not been shared with Ukraine. It has not been shared with our partners. They haven't even shared the new agenda with Türkiye – the country that hosted the first meeting."

"Although they promised the exact opposite, and above all, they promised it to the United States, to President Trump. Another Russian deception. They are doing everything to ensure the meetings are meaningless. For a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear, and the negotiations must be properly prepared. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to ensure that the next potential meeting brings no results."

The Kremlin dismissed any meeting between the leaders with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters, "First, results must be achieved through direct negotiations between the two countries."

The U.S. and Ukraine have accused Russia of dragging out negotiations. Over the weekend, Russia launched additional drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, escalating the conflict and pushing the already fragile peace talks further out of reach. U.S. and other Western nations have now proposed secondary sanctions against Russia and those who buy Russian oil to squeeze the economy.

Trump appears to have lost patience with the Russian president, posting after the attacks that Putin had gone "absolutely crazy!" On Wednesday, Trump appeared to give Putin until mid-June to accept negotiations or the U.S. will walk away.

Asked by reporters if Putin was serious about ending the war Trump replied, "I can't tell you that, but I'll let you know in about two weeks."