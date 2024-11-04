WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | putin | north korea | foreign minister | meet

Reports: Putin Meets North Korean Foreign Minister in Moscow

Monday, 04 November 2024 10:23 AM EST

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Moscow with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, state news agency TASS reported.

Another agency, Interfax, said the meeting took place on Monday.

Choe traveled to Russia last week for her second trip in six weeks, at a time of mounting alarm in the West over military cooperation between the two countries. The United States says North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia and is poised join the war in Ukraine on Moscow's side. Russia has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Moscow with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, state news agency TASS reported.Another agency, Interfax, said the meeting took place on Monday. Choe traveled to Russia last week for her second trip in six weeks, at...
russia, putin, north korea, foreign minister, meet
93
2024-23-04
Monday, 04 November 2024 10:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved