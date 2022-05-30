×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | putin | cancer

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Denies Putin Seriously Ill

russian president vladimir putin looks on as he holds a meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 30 May 2022 11:49 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says President Vladimir Putin is not seriously ill despite claims by journalists, news outlets, and Russian oligarchs that he might have cancer or is otherwise terminally ill.

“President Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on the screens, read his speeches, listen to his speeches,” Lavrov told French media TF1. “I don’t think sane people can discern any sort of symptom of disease in this man.”

A report published Sunday by the Sunday Mirror quoted an officer from the FSB, Russia's main intelligence service, who claimed Putin, 69, was given three years to live.

The officer described Putin’s condition as a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” and said he had “no more than two to three years left.”

Additionally, he said, Putin was losing his sight and suffering from headaches.

“We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say,” the Russian officer told the news outlet.

“They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening.”

The source added that Putin’s limbs are “now also shaking uncontrollably.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says President Vladimir Putin is not seriously ill despite claims by journalists, news outlets, and Russian oligarchs that he might have cancer or is otherwise terminally ill.
russia, putin, cancer
208
2022-49-30
Monday, 30 May 2022 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved