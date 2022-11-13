×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | protest | vladimirputin | war | nuclearwar

Russians on Moscow Streets Calling for Nuke Strike on DC

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 13 November 2022 11:47 AM EST

A demonstration in the streets of Moscow reportedly shows Russians calling for Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike on Washington, D.C.

"Meanwhile in Russia: a rally, demanding for Moscow to strike Washington," Russian state TV blogger Julia Davis tweeted with a video of the demonstration. "They cite Putin's words: "We will go to heaven as martyrs and they will simply croak."

The video shows a man chanting to the sounds of drums beating.

"Strike the decision-making centers!" a translation of his words read on the chyron.

"On Washington!" the marchers replied, according to the translation.

"A flight task for the Sarmat missile," the leader chants, referring to the ICBM that travels up to 11,000 miles and NATO refers to as "Satan II"

"Sarmat, strike the enemy’s cities!" the leader chants next.

"On Washington! On Washington!" the crowd responds.

"USA is the enemy!" the leader chants. "USA is the enemy! We will go to heaven as martyrs! They will simply croak!"

The video goes on for almost two minutes.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A demonstration in the streets of Moscow reportedly shows Russians calling for Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike on Washington, D.C."Meanwhile in Russia: a rally, demanding for Moscow to strike Washington," Russian state TV blogger Julia Davis tweeted with a video...
russia, protest, vladimirputin, war, nuclearwar
169
2022-47-13
Sunday, 13 November 2022 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved