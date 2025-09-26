Russia Blamed as 500 Drones Rattle Denmark

Denmark was thrown into turmoil after more than 500 possible drone sightings were reported in just 24 hours, forcing airports to close and fueling fears across Europe of coordinated Russian hybrid attacks, the Daily Mail reported.

Police said they have yet to verify the 500 reports but urged citizens to remain alert and provide detailed descriptions. The wave of sightings followed back-to-back disruptions at Copenhagen, Aalborg, and Billund airports this week, grounding flights and leaving thousands stranded.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described the incidents as "the work of a professional actor" and labeled them a "hybrid attack."

He said the incursions targeted not only airports but also Skrydstrup air base, home to Denmark's fleet of F-16 and F-35 fighters, and a military site in Holstebro.

"There can be no doubt that everything points to this being the work of a professional actor when we are talking about such a systematic operation in so many locations at virtually the same time," Poulsen said. "This is what I would define as a hybrid attack using different types of drones."

The incidents come as European leaders gather in Brussels to debate plans for a continent-wide "drone wall" to guard against incursions. Denmark, Finland, Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine are expected to coordinate detection and defense systems.

European Commission officials said the project could draw on the bloc's 150 billion euro ($175 billion) Security Action for Europe fund.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss "the serious situation related to drones over Danish airports." Rutte said NATO allies are working on ways to secure critical infrastructure, though officials admitted spotting small drones remains a major challenge.

Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier said: "We're not talking about big fighter jets and planes coming in. No, we are talking about the latest technology developments. These drones have to be detected, and then, second track [will be to decide] what will we do to fight back against these drones."

The Kremlin has denied involvement, calling the accusations "absurd" and the incidents a "staged provocation." Still, Russia's ambassador to France, Alexey Meshkov, warned that shooting down its aircraft "would be war."

Poland has already acted, shooting down three Russian drones earlier this month. Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned the situation was "the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II" and vowed that Warsaw would respond if its skies were violated.

President Donald Trump told the United Nations that NATO nations had the right to shoot down Russian aircraft if they crossed into allied airspace, underscoring the gravity of the escalating tensions.

Drone incidents are only the latest in a series of provocations. Estonia reported three Russian fighter jets entering its airspace last week, while Romania said one of its border regions was struck by a drone. Britain also shadowed Russian warships and cargo vessels through the English Channel with the HMS Iron Duke and a Wildcat helicopter.

European officials increasingly believe Moscow is waging a deliberate campaign of hybrid warfare designed to destabilize NATO without triggering direct confrontation.