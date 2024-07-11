Russian Plot to Assassinate CEO of Ukraine Arms Supplier Foiled

U.S. intelligence discovered earlier this year that Russia planned to assassinate the chief executive of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall that has been producing artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine, CNN reported Thursday, citing five unidentified U.S. and western officials.

The plot to kill Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger was one of a series of Russian government plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine’s war effort, according to CNN.

The U.S. informed Germany after uncovering the plot. German security services were then able to protect Papperger and foil the plot. A high-level German government official confirmed to CNN that Berlin was warned about the plot by the U.S.

The National Security Council declined to comment on the existence of the specific plot. However, NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement, “Russia’s intensifying campaign of subversion is something that we are taking extremely seriously and have been intently focused on over the past few months."

Rheinmetall, Germany's largest defense contractor, is also the largest German manufacturer of the vital 155mm artillery shells that have become the make-or-break weapon in Ukraine’s grinding war of attrition, according to the report.