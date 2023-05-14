×
Tags: russia | pipeline | G7 | EU

G7 and EU to Ban Restart of Russian Gas Pipelines

Sunday, 14 May 2023 05:57 AM EDT

The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers and the European Union will ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials involved in the negotiations.

The decision, to be finalized by G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima starting on Friday, will prevent the resumption of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow cut off supplies last year, the newspaper said.

Newsfront
