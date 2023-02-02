×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | olympics | biden administration | ioc

White House: Allow Russians in Olympics Under Neutral Flag

White House: Allow Russians in Olympics Under Neutral Flag
(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 04:58 PM EST

The White House this week said that Russian athletes who participate in the Olympic Games should do so under a neutral flag.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that "in cases where sports organizations and event organizers, such as the International Olympics Committee, choose to permit athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in sporting events, they should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarus states."

Jean-Pierre also said that "the use of official state Russia and Belarus flags … should be prohibited as well."

The International Olympic Committee has already said in a statement that the Russian and Belarusian flags, anthems, colors, and other identifying national symbols will not be displayed at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but also added that no athletes will be prevented from competing because of their citizenship should they participate as neutral athletes.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House this week said that Russian athletes who participate in the Olympic Games should do so under a neutral flag.
russia, olympics, biden administration, ioc
149
2023-58-02
Thursday, 02 February 2023 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved