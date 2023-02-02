White House: Allow Russians in Olympics Under Neutral Flag

The White House this week said that Russian athletes who participate in the Olympic Games should do so under a neutral flag.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that "in cases where sports organizations and event organizers, such as the International Olympics Committee, choose to permit athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in sporting events, they should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarus states."

Jean-Pierre also said that "the use of official state Russia and Belarus flags … should be prohibited as well."

The International Olympic Committee has already said in a statement that the Russian and Belarusian flags, anthems, colors, and other identifying national symbols will not be displayed at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but also added that no athletes will be prevented from competing because of their citizenship should they participate as neutral athletes.