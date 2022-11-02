×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | nuclear weapons | ukraine | power plants | nato | joe biden

US Officials: Russian Military Leaders Discussed Use of Nukes

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:19 AM EDT

Top level Russian military commanders recently held discussions about when and how they might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing multiple senior U.S. officials, added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not part of the conversations. However, it still raised major concerns, because the report comes at a time of heightened tension and worry that Moscow could use nuclear weapons, especially since the Kremlin is facing humiliating losses in its war against Ukraine.

However, although the American officials say Russian generals are becoming increasingly frustrated by their setbacks, they have not seen any evidence so far that Moscow has taken practical steps to move warheads into place for use.

Still, the U.S. officials expressed fears that the discussions are a sign that Russia's nuclear rhetoric could be more than just empty threats, according to The New York Times.

Part of the concern is that the Kremlin has shown little respect for the longstanding international rules concerning nuclear power. For example, within days of the invasion, Russian troops took over Chernobyl, the contaminated site of the world's worst nuclear accident, and later seized control of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, including Europe's largest one at Zaporizhzhia, the Times reported.

A nuclear attack would mark a huge escalation in hostilities and would be the only firing of a nuclear weapon in conflict since the two used by the U.S. in Japan that ended World War II.

It is unclear how military powers such as the U.S. and NATO would respond, and officials have been vague about their plans in such a scenario, with NATO leaders only threatening Moscow that they face "severe consequences" if they do use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has also issued a warning that even a limited nuclear strike could rapidly escalate into a world-ending event.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Top level Russian military commanders recently held discussions about when and how they might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.
russia, nuclear weapons, ukraine, power plants, nato, joe biden
310
2022-19-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved