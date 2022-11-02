US Officials: Russian Military Leaders Discussed Use of Nukes

Top level Russian military commanders recently held discussions about when and how they might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing multiple senior U.S. officials, added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not part of the conversations. However, it still raised major concerns, because the report comes at a time of heightened tension and worry that Moscow could use nuclear weapons, especially since the Kremlin is facing humiliating losses in its war against Ukraine.

However, although the American officials say Russian generals are becoming increasingly frustrated by their setbacks, they have not seen any evidence so far that Moscow has taken practical steps to move warheads into place for use.

Still, the U.S. officials expressed fears that the discussions are a sign that Russia's nuclear rhetoric could be more than just empty threats, according to The New York Times.

Part of the concern is that the Kremlin has shown little respect for the longstanding international rules concerning nuclear power. For example, within days of the invasion, Russian troops took over Chernobyl, the contaminated site of the world's worst nuclear accident, and later seized control of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, including Europe's largest one at Zaporizhzhia, the Times reported.

A nuclear attack would mark a huge escalation in hostilities and would be the only firing of a nuclear weapon in conflict since the two used by the U.S. in Japan that ended World War II.

It is unclear how military powers such as the U.S. and NATO would respond, and officials have been vague about their plans in such a scenario, with NATO leaders only threatening Moscow that they face "severe consequences" if they do use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has also issued a warning that even a limited nuclear strike could rapidly escalate into a world-ending event.