New Hampshire Man Charged Over High-Tech Russian Smuggling Ring

A New Hampshire man who runs an Etsy craft store with his wife has been charged with conspiracy to supply Russia with nuclear weapons development technology, the Daily Mail reports.

Alexey Brayman and his accomplices allegedly ran an international smuggling ring that trafficked "advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development, and other military and space-based military applications," prosecutors allege.

Brayman and his wife, Daria, share a suburban home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, where they run an Etsy craft store and night lights business. That home is allegedly where Brayman smuggled high-tech equipment that "could make a significant contribution to the military potential or nuclear proliferation of other nations or that could be detrimental to the ... national security of the United States."

The case comes to light as Russia's war with Ukraine continues and Moscow has reportedly become concerned over its dwindling supply of weapons and technology.

Western sanctions have made it increasingly difficult for Russia to procure the equipment it needs for the war effort, which has killed thousands of Ukrainians.

Newly-unsealed court documents obtained by The Boston Globe detail an elaborate conspiracy that has been likened to the plot of "The Americans," a TV drama about two Russian agents who pose as an American couple during the Cold War.

The alleged conspiracy is vastly different from the Braymans' local reputation as "the nicest family," that enjoys ice skating, basketball games, and art festivals.

On Tuesday, photos revealed the snow-dusted family home all decorated for Christmas, with lights, a Christmas tree, and inflatables of Santa Claus, a snowman, and reindeer.

The trafficked equipment reportedly included semiconductors and other "dual-use" electronic equipment that can be used in both civilian and military products, such as oscilloscopes. Brayman's wife has not been charged.

Brayman allegedly received the equipment in multiple shipments from his co-conspirators, who used front companies run by Russian businessmen to conceal the conspiracy.

He then shipped the technology to Germany and Estonia, which are "common transshipment points for items ultimately destined for Russia," according to authorities.

The Granite State man was named in a 16-count indictment unsealed Tuesday and charges include conspiracy, money laundering, smuggling, and bank and wire fraud.