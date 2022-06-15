×
Tags: russia | nuclear war | ria | cia

Russia Says It Rejects Ideology of Limited Nuclear War: RIA

sergei ryabkov looks on
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow on March 15. (Maxim Shemetov/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 08:40 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow rejected the ideology of limited nuclear war, and any accusations to the contrary by the West were groundless, according to the RIA news agency.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said last month that the intelligence community saw no practical evidence of "Russian planning for a deployment or even use of tactical nuclear weapons," but said the West could not ignore the risk that it might do so.

Russia's official military deployment principles allow for the use of nuclear weapons if they - or other types of weapons of mass destruction - are used against it, or if the state faces an existential threat from conventional weapons.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
