Russian Ambassador: US Approaches 'Dangerous Brink' in Ukraine War

Russia's Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, warned on Wednesday that Washington D.C. is on a "dangerous brink" in its support of Ukraine, Newsweek reported.

When asked about a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who appeared Sunday on "60 Minutes" warning against Russia's nuclear weapons rhetoric, Antonov responded that the West's supplying of weapons to Ukraine is stirring the conflict.

"The administration continues to ignore the fact that arms deliveries to Ukraine lead to further escalation of the conflict. The U.S. and NATO military equipment is sowing death and destruction," Antonov said via a Telegram post.

During his interview with Scott Pelley, Blinken said "[the U.S. has been] very clear with the Russians to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons."

"It's very important that Moscow hear from us and know from that, the consequences would be horrific. We've made that very clear."

"Russia understands very well what the United States would do in response to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine because we have spelled it out for them, and I will leave it at that today. But as far as the question of deterrence is concerned, you know, Russia will make its decisions, but it will do so fully understanding that the United States will respond decisively," Blinken added.

But in response, Antonov adds that "inviting Kyiv to continue using the military equipment received from the West, Washington does not realize the riskiness of its actions."

"The patrons of neo-Nazi criminals are approaching the dangerous brink that we have repeatedly and clearly warned about."

"The United States becomes a part of the Ukrainian conflict. Diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis cannot be effective while the collective West uses the Zelenskyy regime as a military mercenary against Russia. Our steps to defend the Fatherland will be firm and resolute."

Echoing Antonov's response to Blinken, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that the U.S. should "cool down" lest they bring the conflict "closer to a dangerous line."

"We tell our American interlocutors again and again," Ryabkov said, "to use the most neutral word, that they should, as they say, 'cool down and not pump up the situation,' not bring it closer to a dangerous line."