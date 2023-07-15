×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | north korea | missile | test

Russia Probes if N.Korean Test Missile Crashed in Its Waters

Saturday, 15 July 2023 10:21 AM EDT

Russia is investigating whether a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile crashed in its waters during a test launch on Wednesday, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying.

RIA and TASS news agencies quoted Rudenko as saying that Russia's defense ministry was investigating, but "so far we have no clear information that the missile fell in Russia's economic zone."

The Hwasong-18 missile is the core of North Korea's nuclear strike force and the test-fire was a "strong practical warning" to the United States and other adversaries, the country's state media said in reporting the launch.

The test was condemned by the United States, South Korea, and Japan; but Russia's Rudenko said it was a reaction to actions by Washington and its allies that "actually provoke North Korea to build up its defense power."

North Korea has been under United Nations sanctions for its missile and nuclear programs since 2006, but the U.N. Security Council has been divided for the past several years on how to deal with it. Russia and China, which both wield veto powers on the council, have said more sanctions will not help and want such measures to be eased.

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said on Thursday that the latest North Korean missile flight lasted about 74 minutes and traveled over 625 miles. Khiari said it crashed into the sea within Russia's exclusive economic zone but close to Japanese waters.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia is investigating whether a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile crashed in its waters during a test launch on Wednesday, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying.
russia, north korea, missile, test
236
2023-21-15
Saturday, 15 July 2023 10:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved