×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | russia | navalny | prison

Russia's Navalny Says His Prison Status Changed to 'Terrorist'

alexei navalny stands in courtroom
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Monday, 11 October 2021 07:42 AM

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist.

Navalny said on Instagram that he had been summoned before a commission which voted unanimously in favor of the change of status.

The designation marks a further escalation of official pressure against President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic, currently serving two-and-a-half years in prison for parole violations he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

Navalny made light of the announcement, saying that he welcomed the fact he was no longer designated a flight risk due to the change and so would be subjected to less frequent and stringent night time checks by guards.

"It's just that there is now a sign over my bunk that I am a terrorist," said Navalny in the post, which was published with the help of his lawyers. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist. Navalny said on Instagram that he had been summoned before...
russia, navalny, prison
147
2021-42-11
Monday, 11 October 2021 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved