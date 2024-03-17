German intelligence review of Russian troop movements and missile deployments are pointing to a 2026 attack on NATO-member countries in 2026, a threat that could start World War III.

The news comes from myriad media reports, citing a recent German intelligence services' analysis circulating within the federal government. It shows Russia is ramping up arms production and Russia potentially doubling its military arms within the next five years, Business Insider Germany reported.

The expanded military and movements of strike resources amid the ongoing war in Ukraine suggests Russia is preparing for an attack on NATO member countries "from 2026 onwards," according to German intelligence, which has not made the report or its summary public.

The targeted nations including the Baltic states or Finland, and with an attack on NATO an attack on all, there could be World War III coming: "It can no longer be ruled out," according to the report.

Meanwhile, American intelligence services do not believe an attack on NATO is imminent "in the medium term" and estimate a Russian buildup could take up to eight years to replenish its weapons and war-grade equipment used during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

That window was shared by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius publicly in January, but the new German intelligence analysis has upgraded the timetable, according to the report.

Germany, which used to be a spying target of Putin before he joined the Russia government, is developing a war plan in the event of a Russian attack on NATO for the first time since the Cold War, upgrading its assessments from lessons learned on the military tactics used by Putin and Russia during the Ukraine invasion and two-plus-year war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to extend nearly a quarter century of rule for six more years on Sunday after wrapping up an election that gave voters no real alternatives to an autocrat who has ruthlessly cracked down on dissent.

The three-day election that began Friday has taken place in a tightly controlled environment where no public criticism of Putin or his war in Ukraine is allowed. Putin’s fiercest political foe, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month, and other critics are either in jail or in exile.

The 71-year-old Russian leader faces three token rivals from Kremlin-friendly parties who have refrained from any criticism of his 24-year rule or his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Putin has boasted of Russian battlefield successes in the run-up to the vote, but a massive Ukrainian drone attack across Russia early Sunday sent a reminder of challenges faced by Moscow.