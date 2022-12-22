Russia Soon to Make 'Satan II' ICBM Ready for Combat

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that one of the world's most destructive nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, dubbed "Satan II" by NATO, soon will be put on combat duty for the first time.

"In the near future, Sarmat ICBMs will be put on combat duty," Putin said during a speech at the Defense Ministry Board in Moscow. "We will continue equipping our strategic forces with the latest weapon systems."

The Sarmat is a liquid-fueled ICBM capable of carrying up to 15 independently targetable nuclear warheads, five more than its predecessor. Russia said it has a short boost phase for early targeting, which makes it difficult to detect after launch and tougher for anti-missile defense systems to take down. Russia tested the missile for the first time in April.

"Successful launches of the new Sarmat heavy missile complex during state tests made it possible to start its deployment," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Defense Ministry Board.

Putin, speaking on the same day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington, also said Russia is continuing to develop its cache of hypersonic missile systems. He said in early January that the Gorshkov frigate will start combat duty with Zircon sea-based hypersonic missiles.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, a former U.S. deputy military representative to NATO and now a Newsmax contributor, told "Wake Up America" on Thursday the Zircons "are missiles that can fly out about 7,000 miles per hour. They are deadly."

Putin emphasized to his Defense Ministry Board that Russia will spare no costs to give its military what it needs.

"We have no funding restrictions," Putin said. "The country, the government will provide whatever the Army asks for, anything."

Related stories