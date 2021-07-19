×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | russia | missile | test
A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched from the White Sea.
A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the White Sea, in the north of Russia on July 19. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russia Reports Successful Test Launch of Hypersonic Missile

Monday, 19 July 2021 07:07 AM

The Russian military reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometres (217 miles) away on the coast of the Barents Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin's birthday. Russia's leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.

“Equipping our armed forces — the army and the navy — with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defence capability of our country in the long term,” Putin said at the time.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Russian military reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday. Russia's Defense Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia. The ministry said the...
russia, missile, test
149
2021-07-19
Monday, 19 July 2021 07:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved