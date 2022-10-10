Zelenskyy: Putin Trying to Wipe Ukraine 'Off the Face of the Earth'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is trying to erase his country "off the face of the earth" after a barrage of missile strikes, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

"The 229th day of full-scale war. On the 229th day, they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Completely. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people on their way to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskyy wrote, with accompanying video, on his Telegram channel Monday.

"The air alarm does not stop throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let's hold on and be strong."

Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat.

President Vladimir Putin declared the attack to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks, including on a bridge to Crimea.

Saturday's truck bombing and explosion that took out a Crimean bridge vital to Russia's war efforts in Ukraine sparked several prominent Russians to express their frustration with Putin's response, and overall war plan.

Business Insider reported that Zelenskyy said that Russia used Shahed drones from Iran in Monday's barrage, as well as its own missiles.

The strikes hit cities that included Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia.

Zelenskyy said Russia's goal was to neutralize Ukraine's energy network, and to target civilians.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 11 critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, leaving many places without power, the Insider reported.

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces said 75 projectiles were launched, with 30 hitting their targets, and 41 shot down.

"Today, the whole world once again saw the true face of a terrorist state that is killing our people," Zelenskyy said Monday in another Telegram post. "Not only on the battlefield, but also in peaceful cities. A country that only covers its true bloody and criminal essence and goal with talks about peace. And to all offers of real peace, it responds with missile strikes.

"All this only proves that the liberation of our entire land is the only foundation of peace and security for all Ukrainians."

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.