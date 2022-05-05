Russian Duma Member Suggests End to War If Mariupol Captured

A leading member of the Russian State Duma this week suggested that the war in Ukraine could end if Russian forces capture Mariupol, the Ukrainian port city currently under siege.

"It is necessary to complete the special operation in Ukraine, in accordance with the goals and objectives that were set, on time," said Col.-Gen. Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the Defense Committee of the State Duma, according to Russian federal news agency SM-News.



"We now see that the Mariupol epic is coming to an end. There remain some notorious scoundrels, the Nazis of 'Azov,' who are joined by the remnants of the 36th Marine Brigade. They are gathered at Azovstal. I think that in the coming days they will be optimized in various ways.

“Everything will be decided in the east of Ukraine. Blocking and defeating the main grouping will allow us to proceed with further actions. The most combat-ready grouping is concentrated there. It can number 100,000 men.

"Attempts are being made to beef it up with ammunition and weapons. It is important to prevent this, to disorganize the management of this grouping, disrupt supplies there, minimize combat potential, defeat and take prisoner. Then the picture will be completely different, for the Americans and their cronies as well."

The Associated Press reported this week that attacks on Mariupol have intensified recently, as Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to want to achieve a significant success before the Russian holiday Victory Day next week.