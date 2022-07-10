×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | laser | starwars | satellites | war | space

Russia Prepares Laser Base to Target Satellites

Russia Prepares Laser Base to Target Satellites
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov meets with Russia-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Research and Technical Cooperation, in Moscow, Russia, on June 22, 2022. (Evgeny Biyatov / Sputnik via AP

By    |   Sunday, 10 July 2022 09:49 AM EDT

As Russia has seen the effectiveness in satellite surveillance tracking their troop movements during the invasion of Ukraine, putting their forces at risk and being exposed to attacks, it is ramping up work on a laser to counter it.

The project known as Kalina is a ground-based laser that is intended to blur imaging satellites, The Space Review reported.

The report found evidence of once-stalled construction of a space surveillance complex picking up of late in Russia's North Caucasus.

The laser will have range over foreign satellite imaging and optical systems flying over Russian territory, according to the report.

The project had started in 2011, according to documents from Russian government, but the surveillance of the project had showed progress had stalled and suffered numerous delays in recent years, according to the report.

The report noted Google Earth imagery shows construction has resumed of late.

Russia has had a mobile laser dazzler know as Peresvet in operation since lat 2019, according to the report, but his Kalina complex is more robust.

"Peresvet's anti-satellite role was recently confirmed in a presentation given by Yuri Borisov, Russia's deputy prime minister for the defense industry," according to The Space Review. "He said it can 'blind' all reconnaissance satellites of 'the likely adversary' up to an altitude of 1,500 kilometers, 'disabling' them as they pass over Russian territory.

"In literature on laser ASAT systems, a distinction is made between 'dazzling' and 'blinding.' Dazzling causes sensors to temporarily lose their imaging capability by swamping them with light that is brighter than what they are trying to image. Blinding inflicts permanent damage to such systems. Borisov's wording would suggest that Peresvet is intended to do the latter, but perhaps his use of the verb should not be interpreted too literally."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As Russia has seen the effectiveness in satellite surveillance tracking their troop movements during the invasion of Ukraine, putting their forces at risk and being exposed to attacks, it is ramping up work on a laser to counter it.
russia, laser, starwars, satellites, war, space
294
2022-49-10
Sunday, 10 July 2022 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved