×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | iran | threat | vladimir putin | ukraine | conflict | jake sullivan

Russia's Deepening Ties With Iran Represents a 'Profound Threat': White House

jake sullivan speaks at the white house
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan answers questions during the daily briefing at the White Houe in Washington, D.C., on May 18. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 08:04 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a "profound threat," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Sullivan's comments come as U.S officials have said Iran is preparing to help supply Russia several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable, to use in Ukraine. Putin is expected to visit Tehran next week.

Sullivan called the timing of the Putin trip "interesting."

"Russia deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at and see as a profound threat," Sullivan said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a "profound threat," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.
russia, iran, threat, vladimir putin, ukraine, conflict, jake sullivan
97
2022-04-13
Wednesday, 13 July 2022 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved