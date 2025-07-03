Analyst: Russia Enhancing Iranian-Designed Suicide Drones

Russia is retooling Iranian-designed suicide drones with a range of advanced technologies, making it easier to evade Ukraine's aerial defense systems.

Oleksandr Vysikan of the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Examinations told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Thursday that wreckage from Shahed drones revealed Moscow is continually upgrading its unmanned aerial vehicles.

"[Russian forces] now use a more powerful warhead," Vysikan told the outlet's Ukrainian service. "We see that they have changed the design and some electronics because of the different warhead."

Ukraine's Security Service said the Russian military began to regularly use Shahed drones to attack Ukraine in the second half of 2022, RFE/RL reported. At that time, the drones were Iranian made; about 2,000 were delivered to Russia fully assembled. Russia later established its own drone assembly system from ready-made parts delivered from Iran. Russia was able to establish over time a fully domestic production cycle.

The modernized drones also include protected 16-channel satellite antennas, making it more difficult for Ukraine's electronic warfare systems to work effectively against them.

"More channels mean more electronic jamming is needed [to block the signal]," Vysikan said. "But the internal electronics are the biggest difference between the versions of this drone. They have completely changed."

A notable new feature seen on many drones is a secondary navigation system using Global System for Mobile Communications technology. This lets operators track the drones in real time using mobile networks, even if the primary navigation system is scrambled.

"This system enables the drone's path and behavior to be monitored remotely," Vysikan said. "If it deviates or crashes, operators know it was neutralized."

Russia's evolving drone fleet reportedly includes Shahed variants with artificial intelligence, thermal imaging and anti-jamming capabilities, ABC News reported June 25, citing drone experts and Ukrainian officials.

Russia launched 5,337 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine in June, according to data from the Ukrainian air force and Dragon Capital, breaking the record of 4,198 set in March, The Kyiv Independent reported.

On Thursday night, hours after President Donald Trump talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched a wave of drone attacks across Ukraine. Ukrinform, Ukraine's state-run media outlet, reported that Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 40 out of 52 drones launched across the eastern and southern regions of the country.

Despite international sanctions designed to cut off Russia's access to Western technologies, components originating from countries such as the U.S., the Netherlands, Malaysia, and China are still routinely found in Russian-manufactured drones. Meanwhile, Moscow continues to find ways to circumvent sanctions and obtain parts.

Customs authorities in Finland reportedly are investigating a company in the country's North Karelia region suspected of illegally exporting $3.1 million worth of electronics components to Russia during 2022 and 2023, despite the firm previously focusing on "wooden art and tourism" with no export history.

Officials alleged the company bought components made in the U.S., the European Union, China and elsewhere. Based on the preliminary investigation, the items were illegally exported to Russia, mainly via the Vaalimaa border crossing point in southeast Finland.