8 Mile Convoy Suggests Russian Offensive on Kharkiv

While Russia has moved its forces that were surrounding the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, there are forces amassing around the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Maxar Technologies satellite imagines this week showed an 8-mile military convoy moving toward Kharkiv, close to Ukraine's eastern border with Russia, CNN reported.

"Armored vehicles, trucks with towed artillery, and support equipment" are shown in the images, according to Maxar.

It was this same company that exposed the 40-mile long convoy that was traveling from Belarus to Kyiv earlier during the war. That convoy stalled amid fierce Ukrainian resistance and falling short on supply as routes were jammed.

This latest redeployment of forces sets up a potentially major offensive on Kharkiv now, Ukrainian defense officials suspect.

With the forces en route, Ukraine has urged civilians to evacuate the region as Russian forces move south and east from Kyiv, according to the report.

"They've managed to defeat the Russian onslaught on to Kyiv, but there is a significant battle yet ahead down in the southeast, down around the Donbas-Donetsk region where the Russians intend to get mass forces and continue their assault," U.S. Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.

The eastern city of Sloviansk might be the next target as forces head toward Kharkiv, according to Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War, CNN reported.