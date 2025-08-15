Russian Hackers Had Access to US Court System for Years

Hackers working for the Russian government infiltrated the U.S. courts' records system, gaining access for multiple years and enabling them to steal sensitive documents and sealed records, Bloomberg News reports.

According to a report reviewed by Bloomberg and unidentified people familiar with the matter, the hackers gained access to the judiciary's federal case management system by using stolen user credentials and exploiting a security vulnerability in an outdated server that the federal judiciary had been using. Although the report does not identify the culprits, investigators have linked them to a Russian state-sponsored hacking group.

The intrusion allowed the hackers to steal sealed documents that involve money laundering, fraud and agents working for foreign governments and could include sensitive information that could hamper investigations or identify witnesses and whistleblowers.

"These court records are some of the most valuable documents our government holds, especially for those individuals named in them," said Jake Braun, who served as principal deputy national cyber director in the Biden administration. "Unfortunately, the Judiciary is not funded by Congress adequately to protect the data it holds, and we need to address that immediately."

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Russian Embassy, and Department of Justice all either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.