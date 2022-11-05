G-7: 'Severe Consequences' If Russia Uses Nukes

The Group of Seven issued a statement on Friday warning that Russia would face "severe consequences" if it deployed any chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," the intergovernmental group wrote. "Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences. We also reject Russia's false claims that Ukraine is preparing a radiological 'dirty bomb.' The inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that these allegations are baseless, and we commend Ukraine for its transparency."

According to the BBC, the motive for Russia to invade Ukraine was to buffer against NATO expanding eastward.

"The Russian leader's initial aim was to overrun Ukraine and depose its government, ending for good its desire to join the Western defensive alliance Nato," the British news network wrote.

Last week, Nexstar media asked President Joe Biden about Russia and nuclear weapons.

"Today, President Putin of Russia said he has no intent to use chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Do you believe him?" one of Nexstar's reporters asked.

Biden replied, "If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why's he talk about the ... the ... the tactical nuclear weapon? He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this.

"He should just get out. He can end this all; get out of Ukraine," the president added.

Putin has maintained that he would use nuclear weapons only for defensive purposes, pointing to his country's nuclear military doctrine.

Article 4 of the doctrine says that it is the state's "policy in the field of nuclear deterrence" to "be defensive in nature."