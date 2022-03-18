Russia Threatens Countries Arming Ukraine

Russia on Friday warned countries arming Ukraine that they will be considered "legitimate targets" for retaliation.

"We clearly said that any cargo moving into the Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons would be fair game," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT television, a state-controlled network, ABC News reported.

"This is clear because we are implementing the operation the goal of which is to remove any threat to the Russian Federation coming from the Ukrainian soil."

Lavrov also indicated that the post-1991 era of Russian history had ended, and Russia will look to China and India for support.

"We will now have to rely only on ourselves and on our allies who stay with us," Lavrov said, Reuters reported. "We are not closing the door on the West — they are doing so."

Lavrov told RT that Russia never will accept a world order dominated by the United States.

"If there was any illusion that we could one day rely on our Western partners, this illusion is no longer there," Lavrov told RT, Reuters reported.

"What the Americans want is a unipolar world which would not be like a global village but like an American village — or maybe like a saloon where you know the strongest calls the shots."

Lavrov added that countries such as China, India and Brazil did not want to be ordered around by "Uncle Sam" acting like a sheriff.

Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv.

World leaders called anew for an investigation of Russia's repeat attacks on civilian targets, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals, and residential areas that led one official to lament that his city had never seen such "nightmarish, colossal losses."

Russia's unprovoked invasion has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation.