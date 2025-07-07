Russia Soon Could Fire 1,000 Missiles Nightly at Ukraine

Russia soon could be bombing Ukraine with 1,000 missiles and drones nightly, it was reported.

An expanded missile plant in Votkinsk, Russia and quickly expanding supply chains have bolstered President Vladimir Putin’s forces and their ability to fire on Ukraine, The Telegraph reported Monday.

Putin's intent is for the onslaught to wear down morale among Ukrainians, deplete Kyiv’s defenses and undermine the West's interest to maintain its support, the London outlet added.

"They target population centers because they’re trying to exhaust Ukrainian air defense, and they know Ukrainian air defense will prioritize defending the cities and critical infrastructure," Michael Kofman, a leading analyst of Russian and Ukrainian military operations, told The Telegraph.

On Friday, Russia fired a record 550 missiles and drones at Ukraine. Most of the drones were Iranian-made Shaheds.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told The Telegraph that the absence of Patriot air defense missiles could expose major cities such as Kyiv.

"There are some things only the U.S. can supply,” the source said. "The loss of anti-ballistic missile PAC-3 interceptors will leave previously safe cities such as Kyiv wide open to Russian ballistic missile attack."

Serhii Kuzan, chair of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center, warned that Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, more than the country's front-line air defenses, were vulnerable.

"The suspension of U.S. arms supplies poses a challenge not so much on the battlefield as on the home front," Kuzan told The Telegraph. "Russian aerial terror is growing every month and is targeting Ukrainian cities and civilians."

Russia’s drone production was up 17% in May. Chinese companies are helping Moscow dodge Western sanctions and stockpile enough weapons to sustain at least two more years of war.

Last week, it was reported the Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that U.S. stockpiles are too low.

However, President Donald Trump, after speaking with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, said Ukraine would need Patriot missiles for its defenses and voiced frustration over Putin's failure to end the fighting.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had a good call with Zelenskyy, repeating that he was "very unhappy" about his call with Putin a day earlier, given what he called the Russian leader's refusal to work on a ceasefire.

Russia fired more than 100 drones at civilian areas of Ukraine overnight, authorities said Monday, as the Kremlin dismissed the country’s transport chief after a weekend of travel chaos when Russian airports grounded hundreds of flights due to the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.