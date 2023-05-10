×
Tags: russia | family guy | banned

Russian Official Wants Some 'Family Guy' Episodes Banned

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 04:15 PM EDT

A Russian official is demanding a ban of American sitcom Family Guy for how producers portrayed the city of Chelyabinsk in recent episodes.

"The artist has the right to his vision, but this is a deliberately offensive artistic image that has nothing to do with reality," Chelyabinsk region deputy Yana Lantratova told Russian publication Rise. "This is a deliberate work against our country. Information warfare through artistic works. They deliberately create an image of Russia as a country where everyone is unhappy with life, drinking, using drugs, taking bribes.

"I hope the management of Russian TV channels understands this and will limit the broadcasting of some stories," she added. "It's a deliberately offensive artistic image that has nothing to do with reality. Would I want my son to see this cartoon? No."

Family Guy characters in the episodes, titled "From Russia with Love" and "Adult Education," go to Chelyabinsk and Meg decides to stay to start a relationship with Russian hacker Ivan. The city is referred to by the characters as the "Ural Chicago" with residents drinking in the morning in ruined houses.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


