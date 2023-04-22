×
Tags: russia | explosive | ukraine | war

Over 3,000 Russian Civilians to Be Evacuated

Saturday, 22 April 2023 11:56 AM EDT

More than 3,000 people will be evacuated in the Russian city of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, after an explosive was found, the local governor said on Saturday, two days after a Russian warplane accidentally dropped a bomb on the city.

Military explosive experts have decided to "neutralize" the explosive at a training ground, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"The operational headquarters decided to evacuate 17 apartment buildings within a radius of 200 meters. According to preliminary data, it is more than 3,000 people. Anyone who needs help with temporary accommodation, it will be provided," he said.

On Thursday, a Russian Sukhoi-34 supersonic warplane accidentally fired a weapon into Belgorod, causing an explosion and injuring three people, according to Russian officials.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
