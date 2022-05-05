Rich Russians Moving to Dubai to Evade Sanctions

Property purchases in Dubai by wealthy Russians have skyrocketed in recent weeks, likely due to economic sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, BBC News reported.

The number of properties in Dubai purchased by Russians rose by 67% during the first three months of 2022, according to a report viewed by the BBC. The United Arab Emirates has not imposed sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, has not released a statement criticizing Russia over the war, and has been issuing visas to Russians who haven’t been sanctioned, unlike many Western countries.

Russian economist Konstantin Sonin estimated that as many as 200,000 Russian nationals have left the country since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Real estate agency Betterhomes, based in Dubai, reported that property purchases made by Russians increased by about 66% from January to March. Real estate agency Modern Living said that due to increased demand, it has hired additional agents who speak Russian. The company’s chief executive told the BBC that it has received many calls from Russians who want to move to Dubai as soon as possible.

"Russians who are coming down are not buying just for investment, they are looking at Dubai as a second home," said Modern Living CEO Thiago Caldas.

Virtuzone CEO George Hojeige, whose company helps other companies establish business operations in Dubai, told the BBC that there’s been a significant uptake in the number of Russian clients in recent weeks.

"We are receiving five times more inquiries from Russians since the war began," he said. "They are worried about an economic meltdown that's coming. That is why they are moving here to secure their wealth."