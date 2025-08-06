WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | doj | espionage | army

Soldier Charged With Attempt to Sell Defense Secrets to Russia

By    |   Wednesday, 06 August 2025 06:05 PM EDT

A U.S. soldier at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, has been arrested and charged with espionage for trying to sell national defense secrets to Russia, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Taylor Adam Lee, 22, in 2025 allegedly transmitted export-controlled technical information on the M1A2 Abrams tank online and offered assistance to the Russian Federation, stating, "the USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses. At this point I'd even volunteer to assist the Russian federation when I'm there in any way."

He also passed an SD card to a person believed to be a representative of the Russian government and provided "a detailed overview of the documents and information contained on the SD card, including documents and information on the M1A2 Abrams, another armored fighting vehicle used by the U.S. military, and combat operations," according to the DOJ.

"National security has long been one of the highest priorities of the Justice Department, and here in the Western District of Texas, we remain alert for those who wish to help our adversaries and harm the United States," U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas said in a press release.

"Our enemies, both foreign and domestic, should be aware that we diligently investigate and aggressively prosecute these cases. I appreciate the investigative work by our partners in the FBI and the Army Counterintelligence Command, and I look forward to continuing our work with them as we proceed with the prosecution of this important case."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. soldier at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, has been arrested and charged with espionage export violations for trying to sell national defense secrets to Russia, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.
russia, doj, espionage, army
253
2025-05-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 06:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved