Russia's Dmitriev Discusses Energy Crisis With US

Thursday, 12 March 2026 07:54 AM EDT

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday he had discussed the current energy crisis with his U.S. counterparts as part of a meeting of the U.S.-Russia working group on economy that took place in Florida.

Nearly 20 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply – roughly a fifth of global output – have been trapped inside the Gulf since the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the launch of the joint Israel-U.S. war against Iran on February 28.

"Today, many countries, primarily the United States, are beginning to better understand the key, systemic role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of the global economy, as well as the inefficiency and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia," Dmitriev said in remarks posted on his Telegram channel.

Dmitriev said that he had, on instructions from President Vladimir Putin, held meetings in the United States with the heads of the working group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States.

"We discussed both promising projects that can contribute to the restoration of Russian-American relations, as well as the current crisis situation in global energy markets," Dmitriev said.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the teams discussed a "variety of topics" and agreed to stay in touch.

Other attendees included Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


