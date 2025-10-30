Top Russian Official Threatens to Put Nukes in Cuba

A Russian lawmaker has suggested Moscow could deploy nuclear-capable missiles to Cuba and Venezuela, calling the United States a hostile nation.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that on Wednesday, Russian State Duma Defense Committee Deputy Chairperson Alexey Zhuravlyov said Russia could send the weapons to "Venezuela or Cuba," which he described as being near Russia's "main geopolitical adversary," the United States.

Zhuravlyov said Russia has a wide range of missiles available and would use "what is needed," adding that the United States is "not a friend or partner" but an "enemy." His comments echoed past references by Russian officials to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The ISW also reported that President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday continued to highlight Russia's nuclear weapons capabilities. Putin announced that Russia had tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle a day earlier, emphasizing its claimed speed and power.

He also mentioned a recent test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile, noting its similar design.

Putin's remarks followed President Donald Trump's Oct. 27 call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine instead of testing weapons.

Putin's statements appeared aimed at pressuring the United States and European governments to make concessions on Ukraine by invoking the threat of nuclear escalation.

Despite his claims, the ISW said the weapons do not alter the fundamental deterrence balance that has prevented nuclear conflict since 1945. The United States, along with its French and British NATO allies, maintains robust nuclear forces capable of deterring any attack.

The ISW assessed the recent Russian comments as a lot of show.

Putin proposed a short ceasefire in Pokrovsk as a performative gesture meant to project goodwill rather than pursue real peace.

Putin on Wednesday claimed Russian forces had surrounded Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk and suggested a two- to six-hour pause so journalists could enter the area.

The ISW assessed the claims as false and described the ceasefire proposal as staged for effect. ISW said Putin likely aims to show Russia as willing to negotiate while blaming Ukraine for rejecting peace.

President Trump posted late Wednesday that he was aware of the Russian weapons testing and decided to go head-to-head.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," he wrote.