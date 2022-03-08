Intel Agencies: Russia Doesn't Want to Engage Directly With US Military

Russia does not want to get involved in a direct conflict with the U.S. military, according to a worldwide threats assessment by American intelligence agencies.

The analysis was completed before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, according to NBC News.

"We assess that Russia does not want a direct conflict with U.S. forces," said the document by Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "Russia seeks an accommodation with the United States on mutual noninterference in both countries' domestic affairs and U.S. recognition of Russia’s claimed sphere of influence over much of the former Soviet Union."

Meanwhile, the intelligence agencies estimate that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed during the invasion.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, speaking before a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, said Russia is paying a steep price for the invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin perceives the war he started in Ukraine as one "he cannot afford to lose," Haines said. She noted that intelligence analysts expect a drawn-out conflict with a "persistent and significant insurgency," by Ukrainian forces.

Reuters reported that she added: "Our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said: "We are witnessing the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. We also face numerous other strategic challenges, from the rise of an increasingly bellicose and belligerent China, to the threats posed by Iran and North Korea."