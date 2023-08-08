Report: Russia Forced Ukrainian Kids Into Cadet Corps

A top Russian official was directly involved in deporting Ukrainian children and placing them in military training programs, according to the independent Russian-language news outlet Vertska, Newsweek reported.

The report said Alexander Bastrykin, who heads the Russian Investigative Committee in charge of examining serious crimes, helped coerce children into Russia's cadet corps, which are educational institutions that provide youth initial training for military or public service.

The U.N.'s Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine reported in March there was evidence that Moscow committed a war crime by illegally transferring Ukrainian children from areas it occupied, such as the Donbas region, to Russia.

According to the commission's report, Moscow hoped that granting the children citizenship and placing them in foster families would create a framework "in which some of the children may end up remaining permanently" in Russia.

Based on these accusations, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

Verstka reported on Sunday that the Investigative Committee's Bastrykin "took patronage" over the children, told them that his office would support them, and that they were needed for Moscow's victory in the war.

During the first year of the war, 78 Ukrainian children were enrolled in educational institutions, including the cadet corps and academies affiliated with the Investigative Committee, according to the report.

Children told Verstka that they felt compelled to join the cadet corps due to educational opportunities, according to Newsweek.

These actions are likely "part of an ongoing Russian campaign to eradicate the Ukrainian national identity and militarize youth who have been forcibly deported to Russia," according to the Institute for the Study of War.