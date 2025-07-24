WATCH TV LIVE

O'Reilly, Carville Spar Over 2016 'Russian Collusion'

Thursday, 24 July 2025 04:45 PM EDT

TV commentators Bill O'Reilly and James Carville sparred on Wednesday's "NewsNation" over allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election after Tulsi Gabbard, the Trump administration's director of national intelligence, accused the intelligence community of a "treasonous conspiracy" in its review of foreign influence.

"This is idiotic. Let's just call it what it is. And please, fact-check me, please do that, OK?" Carville said. "And then let's put this aside. This is all nonsense. Complete, utter nonsense that's been [disspelled] 100 times."

"Of course Russia tried to interfere," he added. "Of course it tried to intervene on the behalf of Trump. We know that. What are we arguing about?"

O'Reilly pushed back.

"The Senate report said that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin tried to meddle in the election, which is true," he said on "NewsNation."

"The House report upped it to discombobulating the Russian collusion whereby Putin's minions met with Donald Trump Jr., had people inside the Trump campaign, had a coordinated effort," he continued. "That's a lot different than meddling. Two different reports, two years apart, way different conclusions."

The Justice Department announced potential next steps after former President Barack Obama denied the accusations, calling them "bizarre" and a "weak attempt at distraction."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 24 July 2025 04:45 PM
