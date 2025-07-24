O'Reilly, Carville Spar Over 2016 'Russian Collusion'

TV commentators Bill O'Reilly and James Carville sparred on Wednesday's "NewsNation" over allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election after Tulsi Gabbard, the Trump administration's director of national intelligence, accused the intelligence community of a "treasonous conspiracy" in its review of foreign influence.

"This is idiotic. Let's just call it what it is. And please, fact-check me, please do that, OK?" Carville said. "And then let's put this aside. This is all nonsense. Complete, utter nonsense that's been [disspelled] 100 times."

"Of course Russia tried to interfere," he added. "Of course it tried to intervene on the behalf of Trump. We know that. What are we arguing about?"

O'Reilly pushed back.

"The Senate report said that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin tried to meddle in the election, which is true," he said on "NewsNation."

"The House report upped it to discombobulating the Russian collusion whereby Putin's minions met with Donald Trump Jr., had people inside the Trump campaign, had a coordinated effort," he continued. "That's a lot different than meddling. Two different reports, two years apart, way different conclusions."

