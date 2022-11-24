×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | assets | oligarchs | holdings | congress

US Looking to Uncover Hidden Russian Assets

US Looking to Uncover Hidden Russian Assets

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development prospects of the national selection breeding and genetics via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on Nov. 21, 2022. (Mikhail Metzel /Sputnik/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 24 November 2022 12:51 PM EST

Federal authorities are hoping to unearth hidden assets held by Russian oligarchs in the United States, such as real estate, trust funds, and bank accounts, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas targeting records from banks, businesses, and trusts that could shed light on otherwise unknown Russian holdings.

This comes after the Biden administration officials ordered a freeze on roughly $330 billion in Russian assets, a move that led to difficulties in identifying hidden assets. The administration has also called on Congress to pass legislation that would allow it to redistribute confiscated funds to Ukraine.

"We have no dedicated mechanism to transfer the proceeds of seized oligarch assets to the Ukrainian people," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a hearing last September.

Andrew Adams, the director of the KleptoCapture Task Force in the Department of Justice, said at the September hearing that just identifying assets could take multiple years.

"The difficulties of conducting transnational investigations, of piercing often opaque jurisdictions that have an interest in concealing, or providing a harbor for those who would conceal illegal activity, is a tall order," he said. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal authorities are hoping to unearth hidden assets held by Russian oligarchs in the United States, such as real estate, trust funds, and bank accounts, The Wall Street Journal reports.
russia, assets, oligarchs, holdings, congress
193
2022-51-24
Thursday, 24 November 2022 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved