Russian Aircraft Detected Near Alaska

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 11:35 AM EDT

A Russian military aircraft was detected near Alaska earlier this week, North American Air Defense (NORAD) said.

NORAD said the aircraft was tracked on Monday in the Alaska Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) but remained in international air space. It did not enter U.S. or Canada sovereign air space.

The Russian aircraft was detected while several large-scale military training exercises were ongoing in and around Alaska, NORAD said.

NORAD added that Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and was not seen as a threat.

An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification, location and control of all aircraft in the interest of national security.

