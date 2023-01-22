×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | 180 | 000 | dead | wounded | estimates | ukraine

Russia Has 180,000 Dead or Wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian Army

Russia Has 180,000 Dead or Wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian Army
(Dreamstime)

Sunday, 22 January 2023 02:12 PM EST

Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief.

"Russian losses are beginning to approach around 180,000 dead or wounded soldiers," Norwegian Chief of Defence Eirik Kristoffersen said in an interview with TV2, without specifying how the numbers were calculated.

Norway, a country bordering Russia, has been a member of NATO since its founding in 1949.

"Ukrainian losses are probably over 100,000 dead or wounded. In addition Ukraine has about 30,000 civilians who died in this terrible war," said the Norwegian general.

Moscow and Kyiv have not provided reliable accounts for their losses for months.

In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side.

These figures cannot be independently verified.

Despite heavy losses "Russia is able to continue (this war) for quite a long time," Kristoffersen said on Sunday, citing Moscow's mobilisation and arms production capacities.

"What worries most is whether Ukraine is going to be able to keep the Russian air force out of the war," he said, adding that they have been able to so far "thanks to Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences".

The bulk of Russian strikes in recent months have been carried out by long-range missiles.

The Norwegian general also called for the rapid delivery of combat tanks to Ukraine, which has so far been held up mainly by Germany.

"If they're going to go on the offensive in the winter, they (Ukrainians) need it fast," Kristoffersen added.

Despite urgent appeals from Ukraine and several European countries, Berlin refused on Friday to supply its Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

These heavy tanks are present in the ranks of several other European nations, including Norway, but their delivery to Ukraine is in theory subject to the German green light.

© AFP 2023


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief."Russian losses are beginning to approach around...
russia, 180, 000, dead, wounded, estimates, ukraine, war
327
2023-12-22
Sunday, 22 January 2023 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved